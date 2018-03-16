高端地产新闻
在售 - West Tisbury, MA, United States - ¥9,820,180
West Tisbury, MA, 02575 - United States

80 Obed Daggett Road

约¥9,820,180
原货币价格 $1,550,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 5
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2365
    平方英尺 (4.4 英亩)

Tucked away in a coveted area of the north shore with deeded beach access close by, this contemporary home offers expansive space and light with an open floor plan and soaring ceilings in the common areas. Upstairs living and dining room connect to a screened porch and sun deck providing a treehouse feel, nice breezes, and peeks of the water. With five bedrooms, total privacy and close proximity to deeded beach, this property is a treasure. The beach access is an easy walk/bike/drive from the house and includes parking. Extensive walking trails at Cedar Tree Neck are just beyond the beach access.


经纪公司：
Tea Lane Associates
代理经纪:
Tea Lane Associates
5086969999

