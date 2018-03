10 Bailiwick Dr

房产描述

Call us for more information at 1-888-720-4928



IMPECCABLY UPGRADED CUSTOM HOME FEATURING FIRST FLOOR GUEST SUITE, DRAMATIC 2 STORY FAMILY ROOM, RECENTLY UPDATED CENTER ISLAND KITCHEN, FIRST FLOOR OFFICE, SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE, 4 UPDATED BATHS, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH HOME THEATER, MULTI TIER DECK OVERLOOKING IN GROUND POOL, POOL HOUSE WITH FULL BATH, AND OUTDOOR KITCHEN. BEAUIFULLY LANDSCAPED PROPERTY IS LOCATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC AND ONLY MINUTES FROM RTS 78, 287 AND 22.







View this listing on Weichert.com to see even more Photos and Information