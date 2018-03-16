3819 Camp Street

房产描述

Posh new construction near Garden District, 1 block from Magazine - with a garage! 5 beds, 4.5 baths, chef's kitchen with massive island, Thermador appliances, outdoor kitchen / TV / speakers. In-ceiling surround sound throughout, 4 security cameras, â€œsmart homeâ€ integration for lights, doors, thermostats, alarm. Exquisite master suite, his & her master closets, rec area, butler's pantry, formal living/dining, custom indoor gas lamps! Top of the line finishings throughout. Estimated completion May 2018.