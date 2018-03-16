高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - New Orleans, LA, United States - ¥9,978,570
免费询盘

New Orleans, LA, 70115 - United States

3819 Camp Street

约¥9,978,570
原货币价格 $1,575,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3794
    平方英尺

房产描述

Posh new construction near Garden District, 1 block from Magazine - with a garage! 5 beds, 4.5 baths, chef's kitchen with massive island, Thermador appliances, outdoor kitchen / TV / speakers. In-ceiling surround sound throughout, 4 security cameras, â€œsmart homeâ€ integration for lights, doors, thermostats, alarm. Exquisite master suite, his & her master closets, rec area, butler's pantry, formal living/dining, custom indoor gas lamps! Top of the line finishings throughout. Estimated completion May 2018.

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: 2132112

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX N.O. Properties
代理经纪:
Ben Kleban

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX N.O. Properties
代理经纪:
Ben Kleban

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_