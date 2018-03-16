房产描述

Residence #32AE at 845 United Nations Plaza, a combination of two of the most sought-after lines in the building, is truly one of the most spectacular and well-appointed renovated residences to enter the resale market. The potentially five bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home has been meticulously renovated by its current owner, and is now offered to its next discerning purchaser.



Enter into the home to be immediately greeted by an expansive, open foyer lined with Zeracotta wood leading into a stunning entry gallery. #32AE is the only residence in the building to have the entire 95-foot width of the condominium expressed column-free, instantly visible in the entry gallery. To the eastern end of the residence, the open chef’s Poggenpohl kitchen spills into an expansive living and dining space, accentuated with light pouring in from the eastern and northern exposures. Appliances in the kitchen match the elegance of the home, with a full Miele suite and Subzero refrigerator.



In the living room, the current owner has customized the entertaining space which now holds a disappearing television, ample art walls, and built-ins. Adjacent to the entertaining space is the stunning media room, double-insulated for sound attenuation and adorned with ebony and velvet walls.



In a private corner of the residence is the master suite, directly overlooking the East River and holding multiple large closets. The ensuite master bathroom is adorned with marble, a double vanity, and separate rainfall shower.



Across the residence, in the west wing of #32AE, is an additional bedroom, den or children’s area, and two guest’s or children’s suites with en-suite baths. Additionally, a catering or Kosher kitchen has been added, allowing for easy entertaining in this exemplary residence.



The renovation did not stop at finishes only, as the owner upgraded the plumbing, air conditioning, and electric of the home. Blue chip technology is present as well, with #32AE fully controlled with a Savant Home Automation system and Lutron lighting. It is also replete with specialized art walls enhanced by a Plexiglass Lumisheet lighting system.



845 United Nations Plaza, Trump World Tower, is a full-service, world-class condominium with white glove service. The full amenity suite includes full time doorman and concierge, a 20,000 square foot fitness center with saline lap pool, spa, steam and sauna rooms, terrace and garden, wine storage room, a port-cochere, parking garage on site, and housekeeping services available. Conveniently located in the building is the World Bar, the building’s renowned bar and restaurant.