Located on one of the most charming and coveted landmark blocks in all of New York City, is this rare to find full-floor prewar loft at the heart of the historic West Village. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home boasts high ceilings, beautiful hardwood flooring, central A/C and four bright exposures, with windows on all sides.



Upon entering the space, you are greeted by a sweeping 51.5 foot +/- entertaining space, with room for several seating areas. A wall of south-facing windows look onto the leafy trees and beautiful townhouses that line Bank Street. Built-ins under the window provide additional storage and seating. A state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen features Pietra Cardosa stone countertops, custom cabinetry, a large island, and top of the line Viking appliances, including a dishwasher and wine fridge.



An enormous and tranquil north-facing master suite features a large dressing area with built in closets, and an en-suite windowed bath with radiant heated flooring, double vanity, and an oversized steam shower. There are two additional bedrooms off of the hall, both with custom fitted closets and built-in desks. An adjacent tiled bath features a double vanity and Dornbracht fixtures. A powder room and oversized laundry and storage room with a utility sink and mini-fridge complete the space.



59 Bank Street is an intimate 6-unit boutique condominium, with a common roof deck boasting open city views of the Empire State Building and the downtown skyline. Ideally located in the West Village, near the corner of West Fourth and Bank Streets, 59 Bank is convenient to some of the city's greatest restaurants, cafes, parks, shopping and major transportation. Assessment of $2,000 semi-annually to build capital reserves.