Welcome to 290 Powers Street, a brand new boutique condominium development nestled on a beautiful tree-lined block in the heart of booming East Williamsburg. This elevator building is located just three blocks from Cooper Park, two blocks from the subway and only four subway stops from Manhattan. 290 Powers features four sun-filled apartments, each spanning a full floor.



Unit 4 is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with two double exposures, private terrace and a private balcony. As soon as you walk into the apartment, you will encounter a beautiful living/dining room with three large windows looking over green tree-tops and Empire State Building views. The open kitchen includes Caesarstone countertops, modern sleek cabinets and Bosch stainless steel appliances. Two large bedrooms with excellent closet space and two full bathrooms are located in the rear of the apartment to provide maximum peace and quiet. Elegant finishes, along with a state-of-the-art washer/dryer and a Mitsubishi heating/cooling system complete this true gem of a property.



290 Powers is surrounded by an eclectic mix of restaurants, bars, cafes, and shops near Grand and Metropolitan Avenues. Cooper Park offers a wealth of options, including a farmers market on Sundays, a playground and a lively dog-run. Do not miss this unique opportunity to live on a serene residential block just minutes from all the exciting attractions that Williamsburg has to offer. Contact us today to schedule a private showing.



