在售 - Queens, NY, United States - ¥7,127,550
Long Island City, Queens, NY, 11101 - United States

1102 49th Avenue

约¥7,127,550
原货币价格 $1,125,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室
  • 1060
    平方英尺

房产描述

Apartment 2C features a spacious, open, split-bedroom layout with lots of storage! The Master Suite has two large walk-in closets and an elegant bathroom with spacious walk-in shower. The 2nd bedroom is across the hall from has a full bathroom with soaking tub. The open kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances and a broad Caesar Stone countertop. The apartment also has a Bosch washer/dryer unit.

The L Haus is a full luxury building offering over 6,000 SF of indoor amenities, including a 1,500 SF Club Room, 1,700 SF Fitness Room, 575 SF Yoga Room, and 880 SF Media Room. The Private Yard features a community garden with a water feature, seating, and grills. The building staff includes a live-in Resident Manager and 24-hour attended lobby with refrigerator storage for groceries. Residents can also enjoy a large Roof Terrace with private cabanas and panoramic views of Manhattan.

There is a tax abatement, ending June 30, 2025. The L Haus is two blocks from the #7 train, only two stops to Grand Central Station.

房产特征

  • 电梯

    上市日期: 2018年1月11日

