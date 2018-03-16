1102 49th Avenue

房产描述

Apartment 2C features a spacious, open, split-bedroom layout with lots of storage! The Master Suite has two large walk-in closets and an elegant bathroom with spacious walk-in shower. The 2nd bedroom is across the hall from has a full bathroom with soaking tub. The open kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances and a broad Caesar Stone countertop. The apartment also has a Bosch washer/dryer unit.



The L Haus is a full luxury building offering over 6,000 SF of indoor amenities, including a 1,500 SF Club Room, 1,700 SF Fitness Room, 575 SF Yoga Room, and 880 SF Media Room. The Private Yard features a community garden with a water feature, seating, and grills. The building staff includes a live-in Resident Manager and 24-hour attended lobby with refrigerator storage for groceries. Residents can also enjoy a large Roof Terrace with private cabanas and panoramic views of Manhattan.



There is a tax abatement, ending June 30, 2025. The L Haus is two blocks from the #7 train, only two stops to Grand Central Station.