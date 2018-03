房产描述

Spectacular penthouse duplex at 22West with expansive roof terrace (39'5" x 9'10") and upper level den/office. Main level has a gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters/center island and high-end appliances that opens to the living/dining areas. Owner's suite w/ walk-in closet, guest BR and full guest BA. Separate laundry room. 2-car parking and storage included.