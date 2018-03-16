743 Jeronimo Dr

房产描述

This is the house you've been praying for! Excellent condition and open spaces with lots of natural light & great flow. This house maximizes the indoor/outdoor South Florida lifestyle, with gorgeous views of the pool from kitchen, family room and as you enter the front door. 4 bedrooms plus an office and large laundry area. The yard and pool are exquisite with lots of room for entertaining. The kitchen and bathrooms have been renovated and the roof dates to 2005. Features impact windows & doors throughout. Septic tank and drain field replaced in 2010.