高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
待售 - Coral Gables, FL, United States - ¥7,571,042
免费询盘

Coral Gables, Coral Gables, FL, 33146 - United States

743 Jeronimo Dr

约¥7,571,042
原货币价格 $1,195,000

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室
  • 1845
    平方英尺

房产描述

This is the house you've been praying for! Excellent condition and open spaces with lots of natural light & great flow. This house maximizes the indoor/outdoor South Florida lifestyle, with gorgeous views of the pool from kitchen, family room and as you enter the front door. 4 bedrooms plus an office and large laundry area. The yard and pool are exquisite with lots of room for entertaining. The kitchen and bathrooms have been renovated and the roof dates to 2005. Features impact windows & doors throughout. Septic tank and drain field replaced in 2010.

房产特征

  • 空调
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月9日

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Ben Moss
3057934783

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Ben Moss
3057934783

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_