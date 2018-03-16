224 Allandale Rd, Unit: A

Sparkling and meticulously updated townhouse at Allandale. The main level features an inviting grand entranceway with a den enhanced with built-ins, updated eat-in kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, elegant living and dining rooms, and an expansive master bedroom with walk-in closets and a luxurious bathroom with a walk-thru shower with two entrances. A laundry area and direct access to the two-car garage completes this level. The second level contains two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The huge lower level has a bedroom, full bathroom, office, family room, and considerable amount of storage. Other highlights include high ceilings, oversized windows, hardwood floors, fresh carpeting, and private outdoor space which includes a deck with an electric awning.Sited on 43 acres of well-landscaped grounds,this well-known gated condominium complex is located on the Brookline/Boston line. Across the street is Allandale Farm, near the Arnold Arboretum, hospital, schools and Country club.