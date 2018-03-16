高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Boston - West Roxburys Chestnut Hill, MA, United States - ¥9,813,844
免费询盘

Boston - West Roxburys Chestnut Hill, MA, 02467 - United States

224 Allandale Rd, Unit: A

约¥9,813,844
原货币价格 $1,549,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4770
    平方英尺 (0.16 英亩)

房产描述

Sparkling and meticulously updated townhouse at Allandale. The main level features an inviting grand entranceway with a den enhanced with built-ins, updated eat-in kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, elegant living and dining rooms, and an expansive master bedroom with walk-in closets and a luxurious bathroom with a walk-thru shower with two entrances. A laundry area and direct access to the two-car garage completes this level. The second level contains two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The huge lower level has a bedroom, full bathroom, office, family room, and considerable amount of storage. Other highlights include high ceilings, oversized windows, hardwood floors, fresh carpeting, and private outdoor space which includes a deck with an electric awning.Sited on 43 acres of well-landscaped grounds,this well-known gated condominium complex is located on the Brookline/Boston line. Across the street is Allandale Farm, near the Arnold Arboretum, hospital, schools and Country club.

MLS ID: 72253585

联系方式

分部：
Hammond Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Debby Belt

联系方式

分部：
Hammond Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Debby Belt

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_