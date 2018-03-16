高端地产新闻
在售 - Pt Orange, FL, United States - ¥13,938,320
免费询盘

Pt Orange, FL, 32128 - United States

1805 Wright Drive

约¥13,938,320
原货币价格 $2,200,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4315
    平方英尺

房产描述

Mediterranean, Single Family - Port Orange, FL Great Opportunity to purchase a top quality residence at a huge discount below replacement cost! Extraordinary Spruce Creek Fly-In Aviation Estate includes 80x60 & 50x75 Residential Hangars well-suited for General Aviation & Business Aircraft plus a 6 Bedroom 6.5 Bath Casually Elegant Residence, Resort-Style Lanai w/Award Winning Saltwater Pool & Spa, Pilots Lounge & Media Room. Owners Suite has His & Her Separate Bathrooms. Custom Granite Kitchen. Great Room with cozy fireplace. (Private bedroom in large hangar w/full bath, frig, microwave & big screen TV for your corporate pilot.) Travertine flooring, Plantation Shutters, Pavered Driveways, New Tile Roofs, granite Summer Kitchen & Butlers Pantry/Laundry Room, 3-Car Garage, 4 hangar doors, 2 RV doors & backup Generator w/1000 gal tank.

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: 1036034

联系方式

分部：
Country Club Properties
代理经纪:
Anne Busse - Gandt
(386)756-6105

