1805 Wright Drive

Mediterranean, Single Family - Port Orange, FL Great Opportunity to purchase a top quality residence at a huge discount below replacement cost! Extraordinary Spruce Creek Fly-In Aviation Estate includes 80x60 & 50x75 Residential Hangars well-suited for General Aviation & Business Aircraft plus a 6 Bedroom 6.5 Bath Casually Elegant Residence, Resort-Style Lanai w/Award Winning Saltwater Pool & Spa, Pilots Lounge & Media Room. Owners Suite has His & Her Separate Bathrooms. Custom Granite Kitchen. Great Room with cozy fireplace. (Private bedroom in large hangar w/full bath, frig, microwave & big screen TV for your corporate pilot.) Travertine flooring, Plantation Shutters, Pavered Driveways, New Tile Roofs, granite Summer Kitchen & Butlers Pantry/Laundry Room, 3-Car Garage, 4 hangar doors, 2 RV doors & backup Generator w/1000 gal tank.