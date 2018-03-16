高端地产新闻
在售 - Highland Beach, FL, United States - ¥22,142,922
Highland Beach, FL, 33487 - United States

1010 Grand Court

约¥22,142,922
原货币价格 $3,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (7 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 6254
    平方英尺

房产描述

Single Family Detached, < 4 Floors,Mediterranean - Highland Beach, FL Magnificent, Like New, Waterfront Estate Home Located within the Gated Community of Boca Highlands in Highland Beach. This property features 90 Feet of Deep Water frontage, Private Dockage, 6 Bedrooms, 7.2 Baths plus a Private Office that could be converted to a 7th Bedroom. Upgrades include a State of the Art Kitchen, Brand New PGT Hurricane Windows and Doors Throughout, New AC's, and Smart Wiring. Enjoy complete Privacy within this 24 Hour Manned Guarded Community with a Private Beach Club and Tennis Courts. Easy Walk to the Beach. This property is Meticulously Maintained and is a Must See!

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: RX-10382011

联系方式

分部：
Mizner Grande Realty
代理经纪:
David Lee
(561)212-4246

周边设施

