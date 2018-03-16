1010 Grand Court

房产描述

Single Family Detached, < 4 Floors,Mediterranean - Highland Beach, FL Magnificent, Like New, Waterfront Estate Home Located within the Gated Community of Boca Highlands in Highland Beach. This property features 90 Feet of Deep Water frontage, Private Dockage, 6 Bedrooms, 7.2 Baths plus a Private Office that could be converted to a 7th Bedroom. Upgrades include a State of the Art Kitchen, Brand New PGT Hurricane Windows and Doors Throughout, New AC's, and Smart Wiring. Enjoy complete Privacy within this 24 Hour Manned Guarded Community with a Private Beach Club and Tennis Courts. Easy Walk to the Beach. This property is Meticulously Maintained and is a Must See!