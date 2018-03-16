7548 Mark Lane

房产描述

Exquisite estate on nearly 2 acres with 150 ft of ocean frontage Natural aesthetic emphasized with slate, hardwood, & Pella Architect windows throughout. All principle rooms enjoy an unobstructed ocean view. Chef's kitchen with premium appliances, granite adorns central island & counters. Impressive living rm with soaring ceiling & exposed beams. Master retreat offers walk-in, fitness rm, & ensuite. Main provides access mudrm, workshop & dbl garage. Lower level, family rm, studio & 3 spacious bedrooms, one with an ensuite. 4pc bath & complete the lower level. Extensive slate deck provides a great vantage point for watching marine vessels or wildlife. Foreshore lease includes: deep water dock, boat-ramp & boathouse. This privileged location affords privacy with the convenience of downtown Victoria & the inner harbour a short 25 minute commute. Nearby amenities are truly world class, with attractions such as Butchart Gardens and the 5 star Brentwood Bay Hotel and Spa within minutes.