在售 - Victoria, Canada - ¥14,675,359
Victoria, V8W 3M6 - Canada

7548 Mark Lane

约¥14,675,359
原货币价格 $2,316,333
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4582
    平方英尺 (1.89 英亩)

房产描述

Exquisite estate on nearly 2 acres with 150 ft of ocean frontage Natural aesthetic emphasized with slate, hardwood, & Pella Architect windows throughout. All principle rooms enjoy an unobstructed ocean view. Chef's kitchen with premium appliances, granite adorns central island & counters. Impressive living rm with soaring ceiling & exposed beams. Master retreat offers walk-in, fitness rm, & ensuite. Main provides access mudrm, workshop & dbl garage. Lower level, family rm, studio & 3 spacious bedrooms, one with an ensuite. 4pc bath & complete the lower level. Extensive slate deck provides a great vantage point for watching marine vessels or wildlife. Foreshore lease includes: deep water dock, boat-ramp & boathouse. This privileged location affords privacy with the convenience of downtown Victoria & the inner harbour a short 25 minute commute. Nearby amenities are truly world class, with attractions such as Butchart Gardens and the 5 star Brentwood Bay Hotel and Spa within minutes.

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: 385430

联系方式

分部：
Engel & Vlkers Victoria
代理经纪:
• LeBlanc • Piercy Group
(250)812-7212

