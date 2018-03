房产描述

Single Family,Detached, Shore Colonial - Mantoloking, NJ Estate Living On East Ave. - 109 feet of spectacular oceanfront living, 9 bedrooms, 6 1/2 baths, expansive living room with fireplace and French doors leading to private flagstone terrace overlooking the ocean with heated in ground pool. 18' rock revetment with beach replenishment completed by Spring of 2018.