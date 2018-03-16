高端地产新闻
在售 - Bowen Island, Canada - ¥8,325,016
Bowen Island, V0N 1G2 - Canada

310 Forest Ridge

约¥8,325,016
原货币价格 $1,314,006
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 2284
    平方英尺 (2.87 英亩)

房产描述

Custom Built Home on South Slope Acreage - 310 Forest Ridge Private and sunny almost 3 acre property on the south slope of Bowen Island. Features a custom-built, two-story split level home, and two separate, luxuriously-appointed guest cottages. Main house has vaulted ceilings, wraparound decking, cherrywood floors, and mahogany-framed windows showcasing expansive ocean views. Spacious 3 bedroom/3 bathroom with open plan kitchen, dining room, and living room. Outdoor covered porch transitions to large, open flagstone patio for year-round entertaining. Lounge by the pool (solar and propane heat) or turn on swim jets for a workout. The fully-fenced property is landscaped and includes a large greenhouse and vegetable gardens. The cottages feature radiant in-floor heating, fireplaces, steam room and clawfoot tub. Currently operated as one of Bowens most successful and exclusive B&Bs.
Please call:
604-612-7798
Dee Elliott Personal Real Estate Corporation
Macdonald Realty Ltd.

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: R2219755

联系方式

分部：
Macdonald Realty (Van)
代理经纪:
Dee Elliott
(604)612-7798

