在售 - Aspen, CO, United States - ¥28,826,980
Aspen, CO, 81611 - United States

107 Park Avenue

约¥28,826,980
原货币价格 $4,550,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3261
    平方英尺 (0.17 英亩)

房产描述

Single Family Residence - Aspen, CO Downtown convenience, comfortable updated interiors, and sprawling outdoor space define this 5 bedroom single family home in Aspen. Set on the east side of the Roaring Fork River, this Park Avenue gem is a five-minute stroll to all that downtown Aspen has to offer- shops, restaurants, galleries and a world class mountain resort. This home boasts all new contemporary furnishings by the Aspen Design Room. Enjoy stunning views of Aspen Mountain all summer in your oversized backyard with a separate entertaining area and hot tub.

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: 151573

联系方式

分部：
Coldwell Banker Mason Morse
代理经纪:
Coldwell Banker Mason Morse
(970)963-3300

联系方式

_