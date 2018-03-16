107 Park Avenue

房产描述

Single Family Residence - Aspen, CO Downtown convenience, comfortable updated interiors, and sprawling outdoor space define this 5 bedroom single family home in Aspen. Set on the east side of the Roaring Fork River, this Park Avenue gem is a five-minute stroll to all that downtown Aspen has to offer- shops, restaurants, galleries and a world class mountain resort. This home boasts all new contemporary furnishings by the Aspen Design Room. Enjoy stunning views of Aspen Mountain all summer in your oversized backyard with a separate entertaining area and hot tub.