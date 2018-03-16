73 Curtis Crescent

房产描述

Over 4000Sf Exec Home In King City's Most Sought After Neighbourhood On An Outstanding 1/2 Acre+Lot! Superb Layout W/Open Foyer,Newly Reno Kitchen W/Stone Tops+Top Of Line Appl's,Formal Lr+Dr,Main Flr Den/Office,Large Master Suite Has 2-W/Closets+New En-Suite Bath W/Heated For,3 Fireplaces, Prof Fin Bsmt,Oversized 3-Car Gar,Huge Mtc Free Deck,Majestic Treed Lot+More! Great Family Home+Location With Tremendous Value! Blue-Chip Investment! **** EXTRAS **** All Elf's,All Window Cvngs,Sub Zero Fridge,Wolf Cook-Top+Oven,Miele Dw,Warming Drawer,Lrg Washer/Dryer,Cvac+Equip,Cac'05,Hi-Eff Furnace(R),Hwt(R),Water Softner(O),R-0 Water Filter,3-Gdo,Irrigation Sys*(Exclude:IronSculpture+Bookcase In Lr)