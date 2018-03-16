高端地产新闻
在售 - King City, Canada - ¥9,545,107
免费询盘

King City, L7B 1C2 - Canada

73 Curtis Crescent

约¥9,545,107
原货币价格 $1,506,583
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4000
    平方英尺 (0.5 英亩)

房产描述

Over 4000Sf Exec Home In King City's Most Sought After Neighbourhood On An Outstanding 1/2 Acre+Lot! Superb Layout W/Open Foyer,Newly Reno Kitchen W/Stone Tops+Top Of Line Appl's,Formal Lr+Dr,Main Flr Den/Office,Large Master Suite Has 2-W/Closets+New En-Suite Bath W/Heated For,3 Fireplaces, Prof Fin Bsmt,Oversized 3-Car Gar,Huge Mtc Free Deck,Majestic Treed Lot+More! Great Family Home+Location With Tremendous Value! Blue-Chip Investment! **** EXTRAS **** All Elf's,All Window Cvngs,Sub Zero Fridge,Wolf Cook-Top+Oven,Miele Dw,Warming Drawer,Lrg Washer/Dryer,Cvac+Equip,Cac'05,Hi-Eff Furnace(R),Hwt(R),Water Softner(O),R-0 Water Filter,3-Gdo,Irrigation Sys*(Exclude:IronSculpture+Bookcase In Lr)

上市日期: 2017年11月7日

MLS ID: N3981018

联系方式

分部：
Re/Max West Signature Realty Inc., Brokerage
代理经纪:
Joe Saraceni
(416)745-2300

