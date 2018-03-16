高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Coeur D Alene, ID, United States - ¥8,166,588
免费询盘

Coeur D Alene, ID, 83814 - United States

1570 S Reynolds Rd

约¥8,166,588
原货币价格 $1,289,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4966
    平方英尺 (9.8 英亩)

房产描述

Craftsman, Daylight Single Level Site Built > 2 Acres - Coeur d'Alene, ID LAKE COEUR D'ALENE VIEW HOME - Lake views and privacy are as good as it gets from this 10 acre, treed setting. Traditional 5,000 sq.ft. custom, craftsman home with gourmet kitchen and lodge style fireplace in living room, complete in house surround sound and generator. Radiant floor heat, large 3 car garage and gardener's ''dream'' greenhouse. Two stall barn with fenced pasture adds even more character to this amazing setting. Close in, just 12 to 15 minutes to town.

上市日期: 2017年11月7日

MLS ID: 17-11449

联系方式

分部：
Century 21 Beutler & Associates
代理经纪:
John Beutler
(208)661-2989

周边设施

周边设施
