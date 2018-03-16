1570 S Reynolds Rd

房产描述

Craftsman, Daylight Single Level Site Built > 2 Acres - Coeur d'Alene, ID LAKE COEUR D'ALENE VIEW HOME - Lake views and privacy are as good as it gets from this 10 acre, treed setting. Traditional 5,000 sq.ft. custom, craftsman home with gourmet kitchen and lodge style fireplace in living room, complete in house surround sound and generator. Radiant floor heat, large 3 car garage and gardener's ''dream'' greenhouse. Two stall barn with fenced pasture adds even more character to this amazing setting. Close in, just 12 to 15 minutes to town.