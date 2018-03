房产描述

Custom 2500+/- sf home with 4bd/3ba, RV parking on 10k+ sf lot. Master Bed/Bath upstairs w/2 more beds & full bath; 1 Bed & Bath downstairs plus a formal dining room. Room for pool! Terrific Healdsburg location on a Cul de Sac close to downtown and Tayman Golf Club. Landscaped front & back yards with auto sprinklers. Living Room has a fireplace; Family Room has a wood-burning stove. Newer AC/Heat system. A lovely house ready to be your home!