房产描述

334 acres, 3 parcels, numerous possibilities, considerable vineyard land potential, gently sloping brush land, oak meadows, good soils, canyon, ridge top, far reaching views, horses, cattle, ranch, family estate compound, potential 29 parcel subdivision, located next to RimRock Ranch Vineyard Estates. 1,344 sqft Barn w/ office water and electricity. Installed 3 bedroom septic. Bring your vision & explore what this spectacular ranch has to offer.