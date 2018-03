房产描述

Ranch style 3 bed, 3 bath home on 2.4+/-ac has an open floor plan w/bar height eat in kitchen, formal dining area, spacious master w/private balcony, lrg shower & island style vanity. Beautifully maintained yard, covered outside entertaining/bbq area w/sink, ss counter tops & cabinets below. Property also has many out buildings. A 1612+/-sf garage/workshop w/large roll up doors, large 3 bay barn & milk barn. A must see!