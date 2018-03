房产描述

Multi-level Residential Waterfront Secondary, Contemporary - Coeur d'Alene, ID SPOKANE RIVER - Must see this custom, contemporary home. Has separate 1 bedroom guest quarters. 4400' with very open floor plan and high ceilings. Spacious deck and patio areas. Hot tub, 12'X26' slip for boat. Southern exposure. Walk to theaters, Starbucks, dining and much more. Truly a Live, Play and Work environment.