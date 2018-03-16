高端地产新闻
在售 - Bridgeport, WV, United States - ¥10,295,350
免费询盘

Bridgeport, WV, 26330 - United States

947 Pioneer Drive

约¥10,295,350
原货币价格 $1,625,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (3 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 6900
    平方英尺 (120.0 英亩)

房产描述

Ranch,Other, Detached - Bridgeport, WV Rare opportunity with this beautiful home resting on 120 acres, minutes from downtown Bridgeport. Features designer amenities, including home theatre, bonus room w/full wet bar, & in-ground pool w/stamped patio, fireplace, pizza oven, & composite deck. With finishes including hardwood floors, custom kitchen w/quartz counters, & whole house generator, this home coupled w/outdoor space offering 20 acres fenced w/barn, 1 acre bass pond, fruit trees, & more, is truly a show stopping home! See agent remarks.

上市日期: 2017年10月12日

MLS ID: 10117363

联系方式

分部：
Landmark Realty Services
代理经纪:
Todd Conley
(304)672-4413

周边设施

周边设施
