947 Pioneer Drive

房产描述

Ranch,Other, Detached - Bridgeport, WV Rare opportunity with this beautiful home resting on 120 acres, minutes from downtown Bridgeport. Features designer amenities, including home theatre, bonus room w/full wet bar, & in-ground pool w/stamped patio, fireplace, pizza oven, & composite deck. With finishes including hardwood floors, custom kitchen w/quartz counters, & whole house generator, this home coupled w/outdoor space offering 20 acres fenced w/barn, 1 acre bass pond, fruit trees, & more, is truly a show stopping home! See agent remarks.