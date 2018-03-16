13303 Stewarts Point Skaggs Spring Road - ¥30,695,982
Geyserville, CA, 95441 - United States
13303 Stewarts Point Skaggs Spring Road
约¥30,695,982
原货币价格 $4,845,000
独立家庭住宅
详情
4
卧室
3.5
浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
6524
平方英尺 (1284.0 英亩)
房产描述
Where the Oaks meet the Redwoods, this nearly 1300 acre ranch has a stunning true Lodge Pole Custom designed home w/mountain top views, easy road access & nearly 40 acres of possible vineyard land. Thoughtful redundant systems home w PG&E+Solar+Battery+Generator masterfully crafted on a serene, sunny, roaming ridge line w/vineyard views & 2500+sqft 2nd home w/3000 sfqt barn+3 car garage. Miles of inner ranch roads w/year round creek frontage