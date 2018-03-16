高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Geyserville, CA, United States - ¥30,695,982
Geyserville, CA, 95441 - United States

13303 Stewarts Point Skaggs Spring Road

约¥30,695,982
原货币价格 $4,845,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6524
    平方英尺 (1284.0 英亩)

房产描述

Where the Oaks meet the Redwoods, this nearly 1300 acre ranch has a stunning true Lodge Pole Custom designed home w/mountain top views, easy road access & nearly 40 acres of possible vineyard land. Thoughtful redundant systems home w PG&E+Solar+Battery+Generator masterfully crafted on a serene, sunny, roaming ridge line w/vineyard views & 2500+sqft 2nd home w/3000 sfqt barn+3 car garage. Miles of inner ranch roads w/year round creek frontage

上市日期: 2017年10月3日

MLS ID: 21723267

联系方式

分部：
Pacific Union - Santa Rosa
代理经纪:
Jeff Bounsall
(707)529-6225

周边设施

周边设施
