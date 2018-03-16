高端地产新闻
在售 - Belgrade, MT, United States - ¥8,869,840
Belgrade, MT, 59714 - United States

3765 Sales Road

约¥8,869,840
原货币价格 $1,400,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 6267
    平方英尺 (20.03 英亩)

房产描述

Custom, Single Family - Belgrade, MT Country quiet with resort like features. This amazing home sits on 20 acres with a massive shop and an additional shop with guest quarters. Whitetail deer, pheasants, and moose all call this area home making for excellent hunting or wildlife viewing opportunities. A recent remodel with all new appliances has made the kitchen modern and functional. The newly remodeled upstairs master bedroom boasts amazing views of the Bridger Range and is a must see! The large back patio is an dream for entertaining guests and features stamped concrete. Lastly you find an amazing indoor pool with slide! This property is in a conservation easement to protect it's integrity. There is an additional 40 acres that could be purchased to increase the properties size. Set up an appointment today!

上市日期: 2017年9月19日

MLS ID: 305668

联系方式

分部：
Heart of Montana
代理经纪:
Jennifer May
(406)209-2791

联系方式

周边设施

周边设施
