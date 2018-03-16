高端地产新闻
在售 - Helena, MT, United States - ¥6,652,380
Helena, MT, 59602 - United States

6120 Danas Point Drive

约¥6,652,380
原货币价格 $1,050,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (1 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 2684
    平方英尺 (12.1 英亩)

房产描述

Custom, Single Family - Helena, MT Imagine waking up each morning and stepping out on to your deck to view the breath taking beauty of the lake. This property is a custom built log home with extraordinary views and access to Hauser Lake. Relax and entertain from the open main floor to the spacious deck or retreat to the master bedroom and still be able to enjoy the views. The fun continues downstairs with an additional living/game room, two bedrooms and bathroom. A three car garage affords plenty of room to store all of your toys and has an unfinished apartment that would be easy to convert into extra living space. The property features 501.74' of waterfront, boat launch and two docks. The adjoining 7.29 acres is also available to purchase.

上市日期: 2017年9月15日

MLS ID: 305628

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Bozeman
代理经纪:
Tara NeVille
(406)579-2994

