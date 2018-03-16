350 Greenhills Ranch Road

房产描述

Land w/ Residence, Custom - Bozeman, MT Spectacular working farm on 100 acres minutes from downtown Bozeman, and close to trails and Hyalite Canyon. This property features a 4-bedroom 6.5 bath custom 8,450 square foot home, 3,950 square foot guest house, a 900 square foot farmhouse along with barn, hay barn, pole barn, paddocks and pasture fenced and cross fenced, two cabins, horse shelters, large shop, extra 3 car detached garage, and smoke house. The main home features reclaimed wood, hand-hewn beam work, high end finishes including lath-and-plaster wall finishing, custom stone work, antique lighting, antique oak circle sawn floors, and outdoor patios with outdoor fireplace to name a few. The property has a series of waterfalls and ponds that flow into a 3-acre trout lake stocked with trout. This property commands outstanding views of the surrounding mountains and the farm lands it looks over. Cannot be further subdivided. There are water rights on the property and several wells.