房产描述

Single Family Residence, 1.5-2 Stories - Ronan, MT Stunning Waterfowl/Wetland/Wildlife sanctuary on 120 acres w/Mission Mountain views! Rare opportunity to own a diverse property with 2 homes, habitats incl. 5-acre waterfowl pond, 2 creeks w/dams, forest, rolling hills, 3-acre additional building bench w/magnificent views & parked out w/Ponderosa Pines, fenced-cross fenced for horses, extensive wildlife, hunting, fishing! See Detail Sheet in Docs.