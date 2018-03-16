高端地产新闻
在售 - Silver Star, MT, United States - ¥9,503,400
免费询盘

Silver Star, MT, 59751 - United States

Tbd Primrose Lane

约¥9,503,400
原货币价格 $1,500,000
土地

详情

  • 270.42
    英亩

房产描述

Recreational Land/Acreage - Silver Star, MT Montana riverfront property alive & diverse w/year round ponds & flowing water that attract abundant wildlife. 271+/- acres along the banks of the acclaimed Jefferson River. Rolling countryside, old growth cottonwood trees, native brush & hidden pastures scattered beneath mountains that mesmerize the viewer. The fighting rainbows & browns drawn out of your own fishing hole is enticing & provide the perfect conversation around the campfire. This is the type of serenity that cant be perceived, only felt.

上市日期: 2017年3月17日

MLS ID: 219208

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Sheridan
代理经纪:
Jack Leber
(406)596-7893

