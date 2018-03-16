Tbd Primrose Lane

房产描述

Recreational Land/Acreage - Silver Star, MT Montana riverfront property alive & diverse w/year round ponds & flowing water that attract abundant wildlife. 271+/- acres along the banks of the acclaimed Jefferson River. Rolling countryside, old growth cottonwood trees, native brush & hidden pastures scattered beneath mountains that mesmerize the viewer. The fighting rainbows & browns drawn out of your own fishing hole is enticing & provide the perfect conversation around the campfire. This is the type of serenity that cant be perceived, only felt.