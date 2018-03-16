5 Lower Cascade Ridge Road

房产描述

Custom, Det. Condo-No Shared Wall - Big Sky, MT The Jefferson home in Cascade Ridge is one of our most popular floor plans. Offering 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths in 3089 square feet, there is sure to be room for everyone! This property boasts high-end finishes throughout, radiant in-floor heat, a gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceilings, 2 spacious decks, 2 fireplaces, large windows throughout, and a 1 car garage. Home includes partial ownership of the gorgeous Cascade Ridge lodge, which offers a pool, hot tub, workout facility, game room and more! Ski-in/ski-out.