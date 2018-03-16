高端地产新闻
在售 - Big Sky, MT, United States - ¥12,639,522
Big Sky, MT, 59716 - United States

5 Lower Cascade Ridge Road

约¥12,639,522
原货币价格 $1,995,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3089
    平方英尺

房产描述

Custom, Det. Condo-No Shared Wall - Big Sky, MT The Jefferson home in Cascade Ridge is one of our most popular floor plans. Offering 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths in 3089 square feet, there is sure to be room for everyone! This property boasts high-end finishes throughout, radiant in-floor heat, a gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceilings, 2 spacious decks, 2 fireplaces, large windows throughout, and a 1 car garage. Home includes partial ownership of the gorgeous Cascade Ridge lodge, which offers a pool, hot tub, workout facility, game room and more! Ski-in/ski-out.

上市日期: 2016年12月1日

MLS ID: 217552

联系方式

分部：
PureWest Christie's - Big Sky
代理经纪:
Sandy Revisky
(406)539-6316

