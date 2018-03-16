高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Mandeville, LA, United States - ¥7,919,500
免费询盘

Mandeville, LA, 70448 - United States

300 Live Oak Street

约¥7,919,500
原货币价格 $1,250,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5050
    平方英尺 (5.72 英亩)

房产描述

WOW! 5.72 Acres in Lewisburg! Custom built 5 Bdrm brick home on an amazing setting! This is the perfect property for a very special residence, family compound or development. Special features: Spectacular views, vaulted ceilings, formal areas plus huge family room with gas/wood fireplace, lg master bedroom and bath w/ double walk-in closets, lovely courtyard, double garage and carport, covered pool, pond and full grown trees and shrubs. Located only minutes from the Causeway. Dont miss this opportunity!
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 2131043

联系方式

经纪公司：
Keller Williams Metairie Southshore
代理经纪:
Polly Eagan
(504)452-3571

联系方式

经纪公司：
Keller Williams Metairie Southshore
代理经纪:
Polly Eagan
(504)452-3571

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_