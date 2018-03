CUSTOM BUILT MEDITERRANEAN VILLA ON 42 ACRES IN AWARD WINNING HALLSVILLE SCHOOLS, VERY SECLUDED BEHIND ELECTRIC GATE IN CENTER OF PROPERTY. LOTS OF SEAMLESS GLASS WALLS ACROSS BACK WITH VIEWS OF POOL AND OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING KITCHEN. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH 6 BURNER GAS STOVE AND ISLAND. 3 LIVING AREAS WITH FORMAL LIVING AND DINING AREAS. HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH PRIVATE WORKOUT ROOM OR OFFICE OR NURSERY. LOTS OF EXTRAS AND CUSTOM FEATURES THRU OUT.

Additional Property Details