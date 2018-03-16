高端地产新闻
在售 - Anacortes, WA, United States - ¥8,489,704
Anacortes, WA, 98221 - United States

4208 Osprey

约¥8,489,704
原货币价格 $1,340,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2800
    平方英尺

房产描述

New construction! Welcome to your new home w/high-end custom finishes throughout. Main floor w/gorgeous kitchen, granite, stainless appliances flowing to living area w/fireplace and amazing views of Burrows Bay, Olympic Mtns. Enjoy covered deck with gas fireplace to enjoy the view! Main floor master features fireplace, walk-in closet, heated bathroom floor and view of Bay. Upstairs has additional bedroom and 2nd master suite with private deck. On-site built custom cabinetry throughout home.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 1218297

_