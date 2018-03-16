高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Falmouth, Canada - ¥14,888,660
免费询盘

Falmouth, B0P 1L0 - Canada

889 Highway 1

约¥14,888,660
原货币价格 $2,350,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6234
    平方英尺 (60.0 英亩)

房产描述

Surrender to elegance at this 60 acre estate. Upon entering this 6,000 sf. custom designed home you are immediately greeted with the sense of belonging and family life. You can instantly see the attention to detail in this home, nothing but the finest finishes, the Kohler windows, take in the panoramic views of the Minas Basin. The floor plan of this home flows seamlessly throughout, with the focus being the fantastic gourmet kitchen, custom built by Decoste.The chef of the house will enjoy the amount of storage and working space, plus all the stainless steel appliances at their fingertips.The huge breathtaking master suite offers an oasis of peace and relaxation.The upper level with four spacious bedrooms offers so much for the growing family. Organization lovers will enjoy the convenience of the heated and attached 778 sf garage, for seasonal items. The grounds themselves, house a 7800 sq ft barn, a 3,000 s.f. workshop, a 24X36 mechanical building, paddocks, apple orchard, ponds, a century home and much more.50 minutes to the airport or Halifax, 7 minutes to Kings-Edgehill.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 201727749

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Supercity Realty
代理经纪:
Mariana Cowan Home Selling System
(902)450-5752

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Supercity Realty
代理经纪:
Mariana Cowan Home Selling System
(902)450-5752

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_