889 Highway 1

Surrender to elegance at this 60 acre estate. Upon entering this 6,000 sf. custom designed home you are immediately greeted with the sense of belonging and family life. You can instantly see the attention to detail in this home, nothing but the finest finishes, the Kohler windows, take in the panoramic views of the Minas Basin. The floor plan of this home flows seamlessly throughout, with the focus being the fantastic gourmet kitchen, custom built by Decoste.The chef of the house will enjoy the amount of storage and working space, plus all the stainless steel appliances at their fingertips.The huge breathtaking master suite offers an oasis of peace and relaxation.The upper level with four spacious bedrooms offers so much for the growing family. Organization lovers will enjoy the convenience of the heated and attached 778 sf garage, for seasonal items. The grounds themselves, house a 7800 sq ft barn, a 3,000 s.f. workshop, a 24X36 mechanical building, paddocks, apple orchard, ponds, a century home and much more.50 minutes to the airport or Halifax, 7 minutes to Kings-Edgehill.

