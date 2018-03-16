高端地产新闻
在售 - Southport, NC, United States - ¥7,602,086
Southport, NC, 28461 - United States

113 Bay Street

约¥7,602,086
原货币价格 $1,199,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3654
    平方英尺

房产描述

Grand historic home circa 1873 known as the ''J. Adkins House'' w/panoramic views of the Cape Fear River. This beautiful home has a rocking chair front porch to enjoy river views. Inside on the first floor, you will find a classic living room; dining room; library w\adjoining bedroom and oversized bath & walk-in closet that could be used as a master suite; half bath; large kitchen w\breakfast area and big laundry, pantry, and storage area; plus screened back porch. Upstairs you will find a second master bedroom and full bath with adjoining office or bedroom as well as two more bedrooms and full bath. A private driveway leads to a paved parking area behind home where you will find 2 storage buildings a Charleston-style brick patio & landscaped back yard for enjoying outdoor entertaining.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 100089702

联系方式

经纪公司：
Southport Realty
代理经纪:
Southport Realty
(910)523-0389

