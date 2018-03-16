159 Quarry Rd

This is a rare find! Gated residence in Speedwell, Tennessee this elegant gracious home exhibits the class and style of it's owners from the marble and hardwood floors to the exquisite colums throughout this home. Five (5) bedrooms; Five(5.5) Full bathrooms and one half bathroom; beautiful foyer with stunning colums and staircase; the main floor has a sitting room, formal dining room, family room with gas log fireplace; breakfast room, sunroom that leads to in ground pool; office, gourmet kitchen with curved island, this kitchen leaves nothing to be desired; two staircases that lead to the second level; the master bedroom is fit for the King and Queen inside of you!!...from the fireplace to the custom designed ceilings to the columns, this bedrooms extends to the sitting area and on to the amazing bathroom like non other and rambles on to the large walk-in closet; plus 4 other bedrooms with their own style design; full finished basement; stunning pool house with apartment.