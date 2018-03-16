7404 91st St. E.

Paradise found! Unique property is one-of-a-kind in the area and nestled on over 2 acres. Featuring tasteful d cor, this spacious home is being sold beautifully furnished - including an extensive art collection, newer golf cart, pool table, exercise equipment, riding lawn mower and more! The grounds are your own private, tranquil oasis. Relax by the 100' stream stocked with large, colorful Koi. Or, swing under the pergola listening to the soothing waterfalls. Enjoy the spacious custom tree house with suspension bridge that leads to winding paths and beautiful gardens and two outdoor fire pits. The property features a newly-paved 400' private driveway and electricity has been installed to the main road, allowing for the installation of an electric gate if wanted. In addition to the garages and paved parking pad, there is space to park a motor home adjacent to the garage with electrical outlet. Elegant in-law quarters above the garage expand the living space and has its own private entrance. Gourmet kitchen features a wine room/pantry area, along with new appliances. Master bedroom has its own private balcony-bath features spa-tub/walk-in shower. Large 23' x 17' teen suite has refrigerator & microwave. Less than 3 minutes to the highway-for easy commute to St. Petersburg, Tampa or Bradenton/Sarasota. Privacy, beauty, tranquility, peace, an abundance of living space, and turn-key - what more could you be looking for in your Florida Dream Home?