高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Kinnelon, United States - ¥6,969,160
Kinnelon, 07405 - United States

399 Ski Trail

约¥6,969,160
原货币价格 $1,100,000

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (3 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 5200
    平方英尺

房产描述

This statement home with idyllic life-style offers a resort-like luxury & perfect views. Sited in the rolling hills of Smoke Rise... The 4-5 bedroom 5,000+ sq ft contemporary ranch has a unique open floor plan and wider than normal halls and doorways. 2 kitchens offer entertaining on both levels to enjoy as much outdoors as possible, the elevator will help with the heavy load. This magnificent home also features large entertaining decks and patios. The master-suite is impeccable with the large dressing area, walk-in closets, wall to wall closets, soaking/jetted tub and views, plus access to one of the outside private decks to watch the mountains and trees dance with the change of seasons. Plus 24 hour security - gated community.

上市日期: 2017年11月11日

MLS ID: 3430518

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Preferred Realty, Inc
代理经纪:
Jeff Montemarano
9738383600

周边设施

周边设施
