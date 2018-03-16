399 Ski Trail

This statement home with idyllic life-style offers a resort-like luxury & perfect views. Sited in the rolling hills of Smoke Rise... The 4-5 bedroom 5,000+ sq ft contemporary ranch has a unique open floor plan and wider than normal halls and doorways. 2 kitchens offer entertaining on both levels to enjoy as much outdoors as possible, the elevator will help with the heavy load. This magnificent home also features large entertaining decks and patios. The master-suite is impeccable with the large dressing area, walk-in closets, wall to wall closets, soaking/jetted tub and views, plus access to one of the outside private decks to watch the mountains and trees dance with the change of seasons. Plus 24 hour security - gated community.