Amazing Location/ Just under 6000Sqft, Hm. on 1/2 Fully Fenced Acres/ 1 mile to Spring Hill Metro and Under 5 Miles to Tysons Corner/ 2 Main & 5 UL Bdrms / Huge Mstr. Suite w/Luxury Bath/ Oversized Great Rm/ Open Kitchen/Family Rm. Design/ Enclosed Sunroom/ Oversized 2 Car Gar./ 2 Sep. Driveways/ Top Notch Langley School District/ Renovation or Rebuild Opportunity. See Pics & 3D Tour.