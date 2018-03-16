22366 Philiprimm St

*Owner Carry Available* This single family dwelling is 4,200 square feet, single story, and has all permits which incorporate the expansion. The property is currently being utilized as an ''Independent Living Transitional Care'' facility which includes visits by social workers and physical therapists with home health doctor supervision. The tenant currently has 2 years left on their commercial lease ending in Jan 2020. Gross Revenue Rent for 2018 is $51,900 and 2019 -$53,472. Property is shown by appointment only. This property has full solar roof (not leased).