在售 - Woodland Hills, United States - ¥8,204,602
免费询盘

Woodland Hills, 91367 - United States

22366 Philiprimm St

约¥8,204,602
原货币价格 $1,295,000

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 4200
    平方英尺

房产描述

*Owner Carry Available* This single family dwelling is 4,200 square feet, single story, and has all permits which incorporate the expansion. The property is currently being utilized as an ''Independent Living Transitional Care'' facility which includes visits by social workers and physical therapists with home health doctor supervision. The tenant currently has 2 years left on their commercial lease ending in Jan 2020. Gross Revenue Rent for 2018 is $51,900 and 2019 -$53,472. Property is shown by appointment only. This property has full solar roof (not leased).

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: 217013598

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Troop Real Estate
代理经纪:
George Morris
8054941138

