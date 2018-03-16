17 Spotted Sandpiper Road

This One of a Kind Oceanfront retreat in Sea Pines Plantation is not to be missed. The look of an exquisite European chalet tucked onto one of the most beautiful island coasts in America. Reclaimed antique hardwoods accent every room throughout this masterpiece with 4 spacious Master suites, two with open air balconies overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The Gourmet eat in kitchen complete with dual islands, gas range & double oven with plenty of seating and custom cabinetry with ample pantry storage. Cathedral ceilings andwindows in the great room provide gorgeous views of the outdoor living space, pool, hot tub and the beautiful oceanfront. Elegantly landscaped walk leads from pool to the private lanai at the peak of the sand dunes just steps from the ocean. An elevator provides ease and convenience to the basement and private Wine Cellar, ample storage and garage access or to the upper level Master Suites and Media Room. Media room also serves as a 5th BR.