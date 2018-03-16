高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Madera, United States - ¥6,646,044
Madera, 93636 - United States

14071 Killarney Drive

约¥6,646,044
原货币价格 $1,049,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4927
    平方英尺 (1.79 英亩)

房产描述

Welcome to this exquisite Sumner Hill custom home with incredible architectural detail. Enjoy the breath taking views of the San Joaquin River and Friant Dam or the lights of Fresno. The living room has inlaid wood floors and granite fireplace. The main floor features high ceilings, open family room anchored by a marble fireplace, vaulted ceilings & open to the chef's exhibition kitchen with a Subzero refrigerator, Wolf stove & ample prep space. It also has a casual dining room and large pantry and craft room. The stunning entry leads to a formal dining room & full bar & bath. The space has a sweeping grand staircase. The master suite features a designer bath with large shower, spa tub, bidet and dual sinks. The suite has a large exercise room or office & second bath. Outdoors, there are large terrace's perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the meditation garden, open-air shower, spa & firepit, A circular driveway leads to 2 two car garages. The flexible floor plan could be 6 bedrooms.

MLS ID: 493025

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX GOLD
代理经纪:
Gayle Phillips
(559) 906-9232

周边设施

周边设施
