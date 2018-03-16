14071 Killarney Drive

Welcome to this exquisite Sumner Hill custom home with incredible architectural detail. Enjoy the breath taking views of the San Joaquin River and Friant Dam or the lights of Fresno. The living room has inlaid wood floors and granite fireplace. The main floor features high ceilings, open family room anchored by a marble fireplace, vaulted ceilings & open to the chef's exhibition kitchen with a Subzero refrigerator, Wolf stove & ample prep space. It also has a casual dining room and large pantry and craft room. The stunning entry leads to a formal dining room & full bar & bath. The space has a sweeping grand staircase. The master suite features a designer bath with large shower, spa tub, bidet and dual sinks. The suite has a large exercise room or office & second bath. Outdoors, there are large terrace's perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the meditation garden, open-air shower, spa & firepit, A circular driveway leads to 2 two car garages. The flexible floor plan could be 6 bedrooms.