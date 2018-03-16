高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Cornelius, United States - ¥9,186,620
免费询盘

Cornelius, 28031 - United States

17317 Wavecrest Court

约¥9,186,620
原货币价格 $1,450,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2600
    平方英尺 (0.54 英亩)

房产描述

Fantastic Waterfront Property with Options! Located beside The Peninsula Subdivision but No HOA Dues nor Restrictions! Use the 2600 Sq Ft Ranch w/ 4 BRs, Large Bonus, Roomy Kitchen, Vaulted Ceilings, Huge Brick Patio, Or Build Your New Dream Home w/ Huge Building Pad. Property is Grandfathered-in allowing 80% impervious to be Built on & has 25' Set Back from Lake Property Line. Sandy Beach, Level Slope & Rip Rap in place. Fantastic Cove right off the Main Channel with Sunset Views! Several Multi-Million $$ Homes on Quiet Street with Culdesac. Only 25 Minutes to Charlotte! The Absolute Best Location on Lake! Also as MLS #3339000

MLS ID: 3338967

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX EXECUTIVE
代理经纪:
Sandy Reynolds
7046345666

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX EXECUTIVE
代理经纪:
Sandy Reynolds
7046345666

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_