17317 Wavecrest Court

Fantastic Waterfront Property with Options! Located beside The Peninsula Subdivision but No HOA Dues nor Restrictions! Use the 2600 Sq Ft Ranch w/ 4 BRs, Large Bonus, Roomy Kitchen, Vaulted Ceilings, Huge Brick Patio, Or Build Your New Dream Home w/ Huge Building Pad. Property is Grandfathered-in allowing 80% impervious to be Built on & has 25' Set Back from Lake Property Line. Sandy Beach, Level Slope & Rip Rap in place. Fantastic Cove right off the Main Channel with Sunset Views! Several Multi-Million $$ Homes on Quiet Street with Culdesac. Only 25 Minutes to Charlotte! The Absolute Best Location on Lake! Also as MLS #3339000