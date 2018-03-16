高端地产新闻
在售 - Greenwood Village, United States - ¥12,005,962
Greenwood Village, 80121 - United States

5791 South Aspen Court

约¥12,005,962
原货币价格 $1,895,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 7619
    平方英尺 (0.79 英亩)

房产描述

Desirable Preserve Greenwood Village, 6 acre community center/club house. Architectural masterpieces, prestigious schools. Private 3/4 acre corner, cul-de-sac, manicured grounds. Custom details/design! Spiral stair=centerpiece of grand foyer. Graciously flowing floorplan, cherry hardwood floors. Parlor can be sitting/music room. Recently renovated kitchen inc exceptional cherry cabs, stunning granite, stainless, huge island, breakfast bar+nook. Great room w upgraded carpet, wonderful marble fireplace. Distinguished details in executive office=lead glass French doors, wood paneling, custom built-ins. Main level private master suite, 2nd fireplace, spa-like 5-piece, jetted tub, huge shower. Main floor laundry. Upstairs 3 en-suite bed/baths. Entertainer?s basement has divine Tuscan-style wine cellar and tasting room=decorative wrought iron, tumbled marble, accommodates 500 bottles! Junior suite, family room, 3rd fireplace, exercise, media w/ projection screen + large game room, wet bar!! Another "TESTA-monial"

MLS ID: 7402670

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX PROFESSIONALS
代理经纪:
Beverly Testa
3039951183

联系方式

