5791 South Aspen Court

Desirable Preserve Greenwood Village, 6 acre community center/club house. Architectural masterpieces, prestigious schools. Private 3/4 acre corner, cul-de-sac, manicured grounds. Custom details/design! Spiral stair=centerpiece of grand foyer. Graciously flowing floorplan, cherry hardwood floors. Parlor can be sitting/music room. Recently renovated kitchen inc exceptional cherry cabs, stunning granite, stainless, huge island, breakfast bar+nook. Great room w upgraded carpet, wonderful marble fireplace. Distinguished details in executive office=lead glass French doors, wood paneling, custom built-ins. Main level private master suite, 2nd fireplace, spa-like 5-piece, jetted tub, huge shower. Main floor laundry. Upstairs 3 en-suite bed/baths. Entertainer?s basement has divine Tuscan-style wine cellar and tasting room=decorative wrought iron, tumbled marble, accommodates 500 bottles! Junior suite, family room, 3rd fireplace, exercise, media w/ projection screen + large game room, wet bar!! Another "TESTA-monial"