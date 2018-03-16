1385 Ky-56 A

World class horse farm. Stone manor house sits amidst green rolling fields lined with miles of white fences. This unique and stately home is built for entertaining with 5 bedrooms and features a rustic family room with a soaring stone fireplace and trussed ceiling with ancient beams. There is a formal den with exotic wood paneling and an enormous great room with second kitchen, billiard room and dramatic fireplace with French imported mantle. Beyond the main house, there are 2 apartments on the farm with 2 BRs each. This is a top notch horse breeding facility with USDA approved breeding lab. The stallion barn is heated & features 15 stalls, breeding/ collection shed, labs, CCTV, 2 offices (manager and visiting vets), exam area & attached indoor arena. exam area and attached indoor arena. exam area and attached indoor arena. There are 143 stalls total (52 each in barns 2 and 3).Seller would consider removing barns 2 and 3 if buyer did not have a use for that many stalls (the site after barn removal would make a nice outdoor riding arena area).Property can be divided - see listing# 1490697 for house on 10 acres, 18 acres with 24 stalls can be sold separately, see listing #1490704.See listing 1490701 for approx. 52 acres and 3 barns with 100+ stalls.This farm is located walking distance to Higginson-Henry Wildlife Management Area for hunting, fishing, hiking and miles of horseback riding trails.