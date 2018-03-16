高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Morganfield, United States - ¥13,779,930
免费询盘

Morganfield, 42437 - United States

1385 Ky-56 A

约¥13,779,930
原货币价格 $2,175,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6315
    平方英尺 (80.0 英亩)

房产描述

World class horse farm. Stone manor house sits amidst green rolling fields lined with miles of white fences. This unique and stately home is built for entertaining with 5 bedrooms and features a rustic family room with a soaring stone fireplace and trussed ceiling with ancient beams. There is a formal den with exotic wood paneling and an enormous great room with second kitchen, billiard room and dramatic fireplace with French imported mantle. Beyond the main house, there are 2 apartments on the farm with 2 BRs each. This is a top notch horse breeding facility with USDA approved breeding lab. The stallion barn is heated & features 15 stalls, breeding/ collection shed, labs, CCTV, 2 offices (manager and visiting vets), exam area & attached indoor arena. exam area and attached indoor arena. exam area and attached indoor arena. There are 143 stalls total (52 each in barns 2 and 3).Seller would consider removing barns 2 and 3 if buyer did not have a use for that many stalls (the site after barn removal would make a nice outdoor riding arena area).Property can be divided - see listing# 1490697 for house on 10 acres, 18 acres with 24 stalls can be sold separately, see listing #1490704.See listing 1490701 for approx. 52 acres and 3 barns with 100+ stalls.This farm is located walking distance to Higginson-Henry Wildlife Management Area for hunting, fishing, hiking and miles of horseback riding trails.

MLS ID: 1490709

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX PROPERTIES EAST
代理经纪:
Jennifer Karlen
5024175262

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX PROPERTIES EAST
代理经纪:
Jennifer Karlen
5024175262

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_