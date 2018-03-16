90 Furman Street

For Immediate Occupancy! This incredible 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home has direct views of the Park The City. Live in the center of Brooklyn's world-class waterfront park with unrivaled views and the finest luxury living and recreational amenities right outside your doorstep. Corcoran has partnered with Toll Brothers City Living to sell the remaining units at Pierhouse, a mix of 1 to 5 bedroom duplex homes, all with private outdoor spaces, iconic and protected views, expansive living spaces, and luxurious finishes designed by Marvel Architects. Comprised of two buildings and a total of 106 homes, the project is now 90% sold out. Only the finest materials have been used throughout and feature solid custom walnut cabinetry, Gaggenau appliances, thick Calacatta Tucci marble slab counters and islands, reclaimed heartwood pine floors, and energy-efficient solar shades in every room. Spa-like bathrooms feature Waterworks fixtures, Ruscello Fosso Picollo marble floors, and walnut and brushed nickel vanities. Private rooftops and terraces are designed and maintained by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, freeing up residents to just relax and enjoy the views and amenities of Brooklyn's most exciting waterfront location. These homes are ready to be moved into, and ready to amaze you and your guests alike. You will have a front row seat to the sunsets every evening, and 24-hour access to running and bike paths, dog parks, cultural events, a marina, a farmer's market, and world-renowned restaurants, shopping and art galleries right outside your door. Residents have access to countless amenities, including two 24-hour attended lobbies, valet parking, two fitness centers, a meditation studio, a resident event space, pet-wash, refrigerated storage, play room, and bike storage. Electric car charging stations are available in the Pierhouse garage for residents' use. In addition to the condominium amenities, residents can also utilize the amenities of the adjoining 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, which includes a farm-to-table restaurant, a world class spa, and a rooftop pool and bar. Commuting to Wall Street and Midtown is easy via multiple subway lines, or the East River Ferry. Email us at Pierhouse@corcoran.com or call 718-765-3805 to schedule a viewing.