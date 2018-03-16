高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Montauk, NY, United States - ¥18,056,460
免费询盘

Montauk, NY, 11954 - United States

57 Seaview Avenue

约¥18,056,460
原货币价格 $2,850,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2400
    平方英尺 (0.97 平方英尺)

房产描述

57 Seaview Ave., Montauk. With a great location; close proximity to the ocean and town, this newly listed property is certainly one to consider. Montauk's Surfside is a highly desirable area as it is convenient and not a thoroughfare neighborhood so it maintains a quiet feel. This property is located almost last on a cul de sac road so you have very little activity. Featuring a beautiful beach stone fireplace, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, a screened in porch overlooking the pool and patio, a fully equipped gourmet kitchen with an open floor plan to enjoy a great Montauk lifestyle and you can enjoy ocean views from the second floor bedrooms and decks.

MLS ID: 13912

联系方式

经纪公司：
The Corcoran Group
代理经纪:
Helen Stubbmann
631-899-0412

联系方式

经纪公司：
The Corcoran Group
代理经纪:
Helen Stubbmann
631-899-0412

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_