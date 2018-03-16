57 Seaview Avenue

57 Seaview Ave., Montauk. With a great location; close proximity to the ocean and town, this newly listed property is certainly one to consider. Montauk's Surfside is a highly desirable area as it is convenient and not a thoroughfare neighborhood so it maintains a quiet feel. This property is located almost last on a cul de sac road so you have very little activity. Featuring a beautiful beach stone fireplace, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, a screened in porch overlooking the pool and patio, a fully equipped gourmet kitchen with an open floor plan to enjoy a great Montauk lifestyle and you can enjoy ocean views from the second floor bedrooms and decks.