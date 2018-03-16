高端地产新闻
在售 - Brooklyn, United States - ¥8,553,060
免费询盘

Brooklyn, 11222 - United States

62 Box Street

约¥8,553,060
原货币价格 $1,350,000
新盘

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1228
    平方英尺 (72.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

18 YEAR TAX ABATEMENT. Mint-condition 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in an intimate newconstruction condominium in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. With just 6 luxurious units and a great location near the best of North Brooklyn, this is the one you've been waiting for! Beautiful finishes, white oak hardwood floors and large windows with a view of the New York skyline create an ambience of elegance in a brand new boutique elevator building. Entertain or relax in the large living/dining room featuring double balconies facing front with views of Manhattan. The open gourmet kitchen equipped with premium appliances and sleek, modern appointments inspires culinary creations. A full bath designed with NEMO mosaic tiles sits off the hall, as does a large bedroom and an en-suite master bedroom nestled at the rear of the home. Other highlights include a stunning white Carrera imported marble mosaic master bath, Electrolux washer/dryer, ample closet space, new HVAC & Fios wiring.

上市日期: 2017年6月20日

MLS ID: 2806459

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Patricia Vance
2123508576

周边设施

周边设施
