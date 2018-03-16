高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - North Palm Beach, FL, United States - ¥21,205,253
免费询盘

North Palm Beach, FL, 33408 - United States

13901 Willow Cay Drive

约¥21,205,253
原货币价格 $3,347,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5585
    平方英尺 (10890.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Broker's Open today! 11 2 Perfect for new homeowners looking to enjoy the affluent active South Florida lifestyle. This waterfront Carrington estate home is located in the exclusive enclave of Frenchman's Harbor. Professionally decorated in the coastal contemporary style no expense was spared in upgrades or the meticulous design of its 5 585 total sq ft. The master and one guest room formal living room dining room kitchen and den are conveniently located on the first floor. A gracefully curved stairway leads to three additional bedrooms and a large loft area upstairs. The gourmet kitchen was designed for a culinary chef and includes a Sub Zero stainless refrigerator stainless Wolf gas range gas double oven and custom cabinetry to contrast perfectly with granite countertops and large island.

MLS ID: RX-10382069

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Ann Cusa
561.653.6100

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Ann Cusa
561.653.6100

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_