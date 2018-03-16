13901 Willow Cay Drive

房产描述

Broker's Open today! 11 2 Perfect for new homeowners looking to enjoy the affluent active South Florida lifestyle. This waterfront Carrington estate home is located in the exclusive enclave of Frenchman's Harbor. Professionally decorated in the coastal contemporary style no expense was spared in upgrades or the meticulous design of its 5 585 total sq ft. The master and one guest room formal living room dining room kitchen and den are conveniently located on the first floor. A gracefully curved stairway leads to three additional bedrooms and a large loft area upstairs. The gourmet kitchen was designed for a culinary chef and includes a Sub Zero stainless refrigerator stainless Wolf gas range gas double oven and custom cabinetry to contrast perfectly with granite countertops and large island.