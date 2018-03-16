49 Dunlookin Ln

房产描述

Breathtaking Bayfront home with striking unobstructed water views from nearly every room! This stunning home was built in 2016 has 227Ft Of Bulkhead on the Peconic Bay. No expense was spared in the design and construction of this custom residence. Open and bright floor plan with ceramic tile floors throughout the first floor and ash wood flooring on the second floor. There are a total of 6 bedrooms 3 of which can be considered master ensuite. There is a formal downstairs master wing complete with sitting room walk in closet and large marble bath with jacuzzi tub and double sinks. The home is professionally wired with the highest quality smart technology sound/video/security systems and has dedicated AV room. The kitchen baths and laundry rooms are all equipped with top of the line appliances. The property boasts a large back yard overlooking the water and sandy beachfront. A large deck wraps around the back of the house with 2 outdoor showers and a tiled finished half bath outside for convenience. The home is equipped with a whole house generator and double insulated throughout to ensure reasonable fuel and electric costs. This is truly a magnificent residence. It is the ultimate luxury beachside estate.